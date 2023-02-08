DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A World A’Fair has landed a new spot and will be in an entirely different county. The festival has chosen to set up its 2023 fair in Greene County!

At the Greene County Expo Center, A World A’Fair is set to make its return from May 5 to 7 in Greene County, the fair said in a social media post. The organization said they have signed a contract allowing them to set up in the springtime for the event.

A World A’Fair was forced to cancel the event from 2019 to 2022 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In prior years, the event has been set up annually at the Dayton Convention Center, where around 35 organizations had booths from over 50 countries. The organizers say around 25,000 people attended during the 3-day weekend of events in 2019 in downtown Dayton.

The Greene County Expo Center was chosen at the organization’s meeting on Sept. 11, 2022.