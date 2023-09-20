DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Renergy Inc., a bioenergy company, has agreed to permanently close down its organic waste treatment facility in Greene County after facing continued complaints about foul odors.

The Greene County facility, located at 1156 Herr Road in Bath Township, is one of two digester facilities operated by Renergy. The other is in Morrow County. The digesters use bacteria to treat manure and other organic materials.

In response, Renergy has agreed to close the Greene County digester facility. This decision prompted the request for final judgment that Yost’s Environmental Enforcement Section submitted Wednesday to the Greene County Common Pleas Court.

The filing asks the court to require the Greene County Renergy site to:

Stop accepting feedstock and waste by Oct. 1, 2023.

Empty the digestate storage tank by Dec. 15, 2023.

Empty and clean the digester and other equipment by Jan. 15, 2024.

Submit documentation of the emptying and cleaning by Jan. 30, 2024.

Request termination of its permits and certify that the facility is permanently shut down by Jan. 31, 2024.

The filing also asks the court to impose an additional $25,000 in penalties, for a total of $100,000 in penalties, to be suspended if Renergy complies with the requirements.

“Renergy’s shutdown will eliminate both the environmental problems in this case and the olfactory nuisance that the site has become,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “I am asking the court to approve our proposed order so Renergy can move swiftly and properly with a safe cleanup.”

Yost’s legal request is contingent upon approval from the Common Pleas judge presiding over the case.