DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene and Butler counties are under a Level 1 Snow Emergency Monday morning.

This comes as parts of the Miami Valley, including Butler, Clinton and Warren counties, are under a Winter Storm Warning as snow hit the areas overnight.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones is asking people to drive with caution and allow additional time for their morning commute.

The sheriff’s office also said the county received up to 6 inches of snow in some areas.