Greene County traffic restrictions to begin Monday due to I-675 project

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Traffic restrictions and changes will begin Monday as part of the Interstate 675 rehabilitation and resurfacing project in Greene County.

On Monday, April 12 a contraflow lane between Dayton-Xenia Road and Shakertown Road will be implemented during the evening and overnight hours. Crews will work from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 13,

Following Tuesday, one lane of northbound traffic will be maintained in the contraflow lane on the southbound side of the interstate. Two lanes of northbound traffic will be maintained on the northbound side and three lanes for southbound I-675 traffic.

Single and double-lane restrictions will also be in effect in either direction between the Montgomery County line and North Fairfield Road and at interchanges within the construction zone nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

I-675 will also have intermittent single-lane restrictions daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Additionally, single-lane closures are in place on Dayton-Xenia Road over I-675. Restrictions are anticipated to be in effect through mid-summer.

For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, visit www.OHGO.com.