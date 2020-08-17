Greene County to resume utility disconnects in October

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greene County Sanitary Engineering Department (GCSED) will resume water disconnections starting Oct. 1 for anyone who has not paid their account balances through Sept. 30.
GCSED said in a press release that penalties will also get applied to delinquent balances for water/sewer billing. Those are scheduled to go into effect with October’s bill.
Customers experiencing financial hardship as a result of the ongoing pandemic can contact the city’s billing group at 937-562-7457 to learn more about payment opportunities.
Residents looking to make payments can do so online, by phone at 855-925-1665 and in-person or by mail:
- In-person — 420 Factory Rd. Gate B, Beavercreek, OH 45066
- Mail — GCSED, PO Box 340, Xenia, OH 45385
For residents making payments in-person, a face mask is required.
