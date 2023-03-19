FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health has announced the county will be a recipient of new naloxone kiosks.

According to a post on social media, Fairborn will be first site of the new Narcan kiosks for helping those in need. The post says those interested can currently go to the Recovery Plus Community Center, located at 333 North Broad Street in Fairborn.

“Give your emergency kit a boost by adding a Naloxone kit,” the post says. “You never know when you might need it to save a life.”

More locations are said to be in the works for different locations around the county. The specific locations for where they may be available next have not yet been announced.