XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Parks and Trails department is once again offering its free annual pancake breakfast Saturday, March 6.

From 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. you can go to the department’s office on Dayton-Xenia Road to get the meal. The event will be in a drive-thru pickup format.

The meal comes with pancakes, bacon and homemade maple syrup.