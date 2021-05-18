Greene County takes an innovative approach to encourage vaccination

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Local health departments have taken the lead on helping their communities get vaccinated and have come up with innovative ways to handle the changing needs of their communities.

As Greene County continues to open up, the effort to get more people vaccinated continues as well.

“We’re excited to bring the vaccine opportunity to more and more people, where it may be more easily accessible or they may just stumble upon it and make that decision,” said Sheryl Wynn of Greene County Public Health.

So far, 41 percent of people in the county have started the process. About about 37 percent are fully vaccinated.

“They were slowing down tremendously. We went from doing 2000-3000 a day in our three days of clinics at the Indian Ripple Road site to more like 500, and so we knew it was time for a new strategy,” Wynn said.

To boost the vaccine effort, Greene County Public Health is partnering with businesses, churches, and organizations to host on site clinics at their locations.

Future Greene County Public Health clinics will be offered both at the health department and at local entities:

Wednesday, May 19 at Greene County Public Health Main Office in Xenia, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Pfizer (ages 12 and older) and Moderna

Thursday, May 20 at Greene County Public Health Main Office in Xenia, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Pfizer (ages 12 and older) and Moderna

Friday, May 21 at Mosaic Church at the Mall at Fairfield Commons in Beavercreek, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Pfizer (ages 12 and older)

Saturday, May 22 at Greene County Public Health Main Office in Xenia, 10 a.m. to Noon, Pfizer (ages 12 and older)

Monday, May 24 at Xenia YMCA, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., available vaccine to be determined

Wednesday, May 26 at Greene County Public Health Main Office in Xenia, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Pfizer (ages 12 and older) and Moderna

Wednesday, June 2 at Yellow Springs Community Center, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., available vaccine to be determined

Thursday, June 3 at Greene County Public Health Main Office in Xenia, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Pfizer (ages 12 and older) and Moderna

Monday, June 7 at Abiding Christ Lutheran Church in Fairborn, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Moderna



“We feel like we had reached the masses for those who were interested, and we’re willing to go the extra mile to those who may be a little hesitant or not actively seeking the vaccine,” said Wynn.