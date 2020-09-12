Greene County Sheriff’s Office warns against phone scam

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a potential phone scam.

The department has received reports that their non-emergency numbers are being spoofed. Scammers are using the names of the Sheriff and employees in order to try and gain personal information from citizens. Specifically, they are referencing outstanding warrants and unpaid fines.

The Sheriff’s Office stresses that they do not collect fines or serve warrants over the phone. Those who receive such a call are advised against giving out any personal information to the caller.