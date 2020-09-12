Greene County Sheriff’s Office warns against phone scam

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Smartphone_82467

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a potential phone scam.

The department has received reports that their non-emergency numbers are being spoofed. Scammers are using the names of the Sheriff and employees in order to try and gain personal information from citizens. Specifically, they are referencing outstanding warrants and unpaid fines.

The Sheriff’s Office stresses that they do not collect fines or serve warrants over the phone. Those who receive such a call are advised against giving out any personal information to the caller.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS