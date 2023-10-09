GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of recent reports of scam callers.

According to a Facebook post by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, unknown suspects have allegedly been calling residents and identifying themselves as Greene County sergeants or deputies. They have reportedly been requesting payment for an outstanding warrant.

The sheriff’s office clarified that outstanding warrants are never dealt with in this manner.

Residents are urged to hang up on the caller and remember the following red flags of scams:

Demand for money

Demand for personal identifying information

Immediate demand

Payment requested in gift cards, wire transfers or Bitcoin

“DON’T BECOME A VICTIM! These individuals are very good and playing on your emotions to make a quick and unnecessary decision,” said the post.