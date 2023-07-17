XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in relation to an alleged home invasion and violent assault.

The sheriff’s office is investigating a reported home invasion and violent assault of the resident that allegedly took place on June 14 in Xenia Township.

The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office has reportedly approved felony charges of burglary and attempted felonious assault for the suspect, identified by the sheriff’s office as 50-year-old Raymond “Todd” Couch.

According to the sheriff’s office, Couch is a white male, approximately 6’2″ tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on Couch’s whereabouts is asked to contact Greene Central Communications at 937-376-5111 or your local law enforcement agency.