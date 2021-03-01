Search for suspect underway in Greene County, Sheriff warns residents to lock doors, windows

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Greene Co Sheriff

Greene County, Ohio Sheriff Cruiser (WDTN Photo)

XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has issued a safety alert while they search for a suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS it is looking for a white man with short hair. He may be wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and dirty jeans with a hole in them. The suspect is possibly armed and in the area of Hoop Road and South Bickett Road.

Residents are told to lock their doors and windows.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS