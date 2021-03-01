Search for suspect underway in Greene County, Sheriff warns residents to lock doors, windows

XENIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office has issued a safety alert while they search for a suspect.

The Sheriff’s Office told 2 NEWS it is looking for a white man with short hair. He may be wearing a long-sleeved white shirt and dirty jeans with a hole in them. The suspect is possibly armed and in the area of Hoop Road and South Bickett Road.

Residents are told to lock their doors and windows.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.