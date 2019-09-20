Greene County Sheriff’s Office awarded $80K by Ohio Department of Public Safety

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $80,000 in federal traffic safety funding by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The funds for fiscal year 2020 will go towards traffic safety programs put on by the department such as “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The funds will also allow the Sheriff’s Office to increase patrols at events such as homecoming and prom throughout the year.

In addition, a new grant will focus on reducing fatal crashes due to drugged driving.

