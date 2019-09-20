Breaking News
Children Services union to strike Sunday
Live Now
Australia’s Morrison at WH for Trump’s 2nd state visit ahead of Wapakoneta trip

Greene County Sheriff’s Office awarded $80K by Ohio Department of Public Safety

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
051419 Greene County Police Cruise.jpg

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $80,000 in federal traffic safety funding by the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The funds for fiscal year 2020 will go towards traffic safety programs put on by the department such as “Click It or Ticket” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The funds will also allow the Sheriff’s Office to increase patrols at events such as homecoming and prom throughout the year.

In addition, a new grant will focus on reducing fatal crashes due to drugged driving.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS