Greene County Sheriff lands grant money for extra patrols

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Sheriff Gene Fischer said last week the Greene County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $91,900.69 in federal traffic safety funding from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) for federal fiscal year 2021. The grants are provided by the Ohio Traffic Safety Office through the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Funding will be used to conduct High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) activities in areas to reduce the incidents of fatal or serious injury crashes due to failure to use occupant restraints, speed, distracted driving, aggressive driving, and failure to yield. The patrols will also be used to reduce impaired & drugged driving fatal or serious injury crashes.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office works closely with the Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police agencies on projects that will have the greatest impact on achieving these goals.