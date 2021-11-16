GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff died Tuesday after a medical emergency.

According to Greene County, Sheriff Gene Fischer suffered a medical emergency at approximately 9 p.m. while attending a Buckeye State Sheriff Association (B.S.S.A.) Sheriff’s Convention in Sandusky, Ohio. Fischer was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The mayor of Xenia released the following statement:

Sheriff Fischer was the heart and soul of Greene County and will be deeply missed. He was a kind, passionate man and this is a major loss for our community. Mayor of Xenia

