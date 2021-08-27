Greene County shares plans for broadband expansion

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County has plans to upgrade its broadband network for those without service or those who are underserved in the region.

Our partners at the Fairborn Daily Herald cite Commissioner Dick Gould, who said the area receiving the expansion stretches from southern Sugarcreek to the eastern edge of Clifton and then all the way to Bath Township. In total, that’s 17,500 homes and businesses getting fiber and wireless services.

Before the project can begin, the count needs to find a qualified and willing public, or private, partner to assess the current broadband services. Then, plans for construction can be created and implemented across the county.

“This is really very important to the future of our schools and our county,” said Greene County Commissioner Tom Koogler. “We need to find a way to get this done somehow.”

According to the Fairborn Daily Herald, the expansion was first considered when Cedarville contacted the county four years ago to discuss broadband services in eastern Greene County.

County officials will begin accepting proposals from interested companies and a committee will review and vet the candidates. Those completed proposals are due the Department of Development by Sept. 27.