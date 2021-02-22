Greene County reminds residents to not call Russ Research Center for vaccine information

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Public Health officials are reminding residents to not call the Russ Research Center for vaccine clinic information.

GCPH said the center is only providing space for vaccine clinics and is not responsible for operating or managing them.

The department said residents that are part of Phase 1B and pre-registered to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through GCPH will receive a call from 937-347-5030 and the caller ID will read as GREENE COUNTY.

For official information on vaccine clinics, contact the Public Information Officer at (937) 374-5669.