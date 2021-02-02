Greene County reminds fans not to drive drunk ahead of Super Bowl

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with Greene County Safe Communities to remind football fans that “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”

Greene County Public Health said that whether you are attending a small gathering or going to a restaurant, make a game plan and follow these tips:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or a ride service to get home safely

If available, use a local taxi or ride service like Uber or Lyft

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact 1-800-GRAB-DUI or *DUI on your cell phone

Do you have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely

The National Football League’s Super Bowl LV is on Sunday, February 7, 2021.

For more information on the dangers of drunk driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.