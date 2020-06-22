Greene County Public Library opens with changes

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Libraries reopened today for in-person services with some COVID-19 safety changes, which includes quarantining books.

When the libraries closed in March, Debra Cook says she had to look at other options to complete important tasks.

“A lot of people don’t have computers, they don’t have WiFi, they don’t have consistent ability to get online and for a person like myself, that’s losing your ability to go online from 6-7 days a week down to nothing,” she said.

Cooks works as an artist and said no access to a computer affected her job.

“I essentially asked the staff, the pastor, and the secretary if i could come in early to use their computer and they said yes but you have to be kind of careful. I can’t occupy their time and space that they need for the parishioners,” she said. “I would call my daughter in North Carolina. I also have another daughter in Hamilton, but the one in Hamilton uses her computer for work.”

Under recommendations by the health department, masks are encouraged and all computers will be open by appointment only.

“We don’t have the kids programs and stuff which is a shame because usually literally thousands of kids are in and out of these libraries all summer long and it breaks our hearts,” said Karl Colon, Executive Director Greene County Public Library.

Library books are quarantined for four days after each use.

“Once the book comes back in the book-drop we actually put it under a tarp for 4 days and once we let it sit after four days its safe to check-in,” said Colon.