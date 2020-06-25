Greene County Public Health to reopen for in-person services

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Starting June 29, Greene County Public Health will reinstate in-person services to the public for the Vital Statistics Office, Plumbing Office, and General Services.

Vital Statistics Office (Birth/Death Certificates)

If you come into the facility to order certificates, cash, money order or credit card will be accepted – checks are not accepted. You do have the option to continue to use online services. You may order a certified copy of a birth or death certificate record online using your credit card through their only approved Internet ordering service, VitalChek Network Inc. The link is available on the Greene County Public Health webpage.

You may also apply for a birth or death certificate by filling out the forms available on the Greene County Public Health webpage and mail it with money order or drop it off in the drop box. No cash or check. Applications will be processed as quickly as possible. You can also call and order certificates over the phone using a credit card.

Plumbing Office (permits and plan reviews)

You do have the option to continue to use online services and forms. To apply for a plumbing permit or plan review, fill out the forms available on the Greene County Public Health webpage. These forms can be mailed in with payment or dropped off in the locked box located outside the entrance doors of the Health Department.

General Services (plans for new/remodeled food businesses and/or food mobile operations)

If desired, staff can continue to address your questions or concerns via telephone, Skype, GoToMeeting, etc. If you need to pay for a food license, swimming pool/spa license, etc., you can still mail these into the health district as opposed to dropping off your application at the health district. If you have any questions, call Environmental Health Services at 937-374-5607.

Per Ohio WIC (women, infants and children), all WIC participants will continue to receive services by car as they have been for the last several months. Participants do not need to be physically present at the clinic to receive services. Participants will be asked to continue to self-report heights/lengths and weights. Blood work will not be done in the clinic setting until further notice. To continue to protect the health of everyone, upon arrival, participants should call in for your appointment at the number posted on the sign in front of the building and an employee will sign you in.

Facial coverings are required upon entry.