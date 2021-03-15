Greene County Public Health reminds people of drunk driving dangers ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Safe Communities and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) are remining people about the dangers of drunk driving ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.

During the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day weekend, more than three out of five (63%) crash fatalities involved a drunk driver, according to the release.

“We understand people are looking for a reason to celebrate, and we want our community members to enjoy the St. Patrick’s Day, but we also want to impress upon everyone the importance of safe driving,” said Jillian Drew, coordinator for Greene County Safe Communities Coalition.

The department is sharing the following reminds to keep you and your fellow partygoers safe:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement or call 1-800-GRAB-DUI or *DUI when it is safe to do so

Do you have a friend who has been drinking and is about to drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.

For more information on the “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving” campaign, click here.