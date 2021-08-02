Greene County Public Health recommends indoor masking, getting vaccinated

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) has issued an update supporting new guidance on masking from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

GCPH is recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a facial covering while indoors. The updated recommendation from the CDC suggest the use of face masks while indoors and near others — this would apply to everyone ages two and older, regardless of vaccination status.

Laurie Fox, public information officer for GCPH, said in a news release that everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated should do so as soon as possible. Coupled with masking up, public health officials believe getting vaccinated is necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ohio Department of Health is tracking a steady rise in cases throughout the state. Montgomery County has moved from having a “substantial” level of community transmission to “high,” which is the highest designation given by the CDC.

This rise in cases has largely been attributed to the Delta variant, which has been compared to chickenpox. This variant of the virus has been observed infecting people vaccinated against COVID-19, something doctors are calling a “breakthrough” case.

The full list of GCPH’s recommendations are as followed:

Anyone medically able should wear a face mask, regardless of vaccination status, in public indoors settings and when near others

Face masks are recommended for all teachers, staff and students — as well as visitors — to Greene County schools

Get tested if you experience COVID-19 symptoms

Anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case should get tested with three to five days

Self-quarantine for at least 10 days if you test positive or are experiencing symptoms

Those interested in getting vaccinated can click here for more information.