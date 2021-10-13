FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) — A drive-thru clinic was held on Wednesday in Greene County to help make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible.

The clinic was held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairborn Fire Department. Laurie Fox, the public information officer for Greene County Public Health, said the goal is to make sure everyone has a convenient way to get the vaccine.

“We just thought this was a really nice way. People are on the go constantly, going about their daily routines, daily business. We just thought this was a nice, convenient way to get their vaccine,” Fox explained.

People were able to drive up and a nurse came right to their cars with the vaccine. Jennifer Barga, the director of nursing for GCPH, said this makes it easy for people with busy schedules or people who have a difficult time getting around.

“It is wonderful for people who are in a hurry or who have limited mobility,” Barga said.

Many people took advantage of the convenience, including Penny Sine. She was getting her booster shot and was grateful for the opportunity to stay in her car.

“Because for it being right here in Fairborn, and because we could just stay in our cars. I have mobility, we both have mobility issues, so this is wonderful for us,” Sine said.

GCPH is hoping to hold more drive-thru events in the future. They also have clinics throughout the week. Learn more here.