Greene County Public Health asks for donations of handmade masks

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health (GCPH) is asking residents of the county for donations of hand-sewn masks to help with supplying schools when students and staff return for the fall.
GCPH said they will serve as a clearinghouse to ensure that students and teachers have what they need. Those interested in donating are asked to contact Kirsten Bean at 937-374-5646 or kbean@gcph.info to arrange for a pick-up or delivery.
Public Health has provided instructions for both a “sew” and “no-sew” masks for those interested in making some.
