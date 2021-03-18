Greene County Public Health announces all county schools are 100 percent tobacco free

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Public Health announced Thursday that public schools in its county are now 100 percent tobacco free.

Public health officials said the process began in 2016, requiring each school to update their tobacco policies in accordance with the Ohio Department of Health’s rules.

By updating school tobacco policies, public health officials believe they can protect students from the dangers of tobacco use. GCPH plans to continue reducing youth tobacco use by working to implement policies such as secondhand smoke, outdoor space and point of sale.

