Greene County Parks, Trails reopens to the public

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County Parks and Trails opens Monday, June 15, including its headquarters, which is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Masks will be required to enter the park headquarters but not to enter the park.

In a press release it said that programming for the public will include weekly walking groups and scheduled bike rides, which will both start again the week of June 15.

Facilities such as playgrounds, restrooms, shelters and fitness areas will open at the same time. Reservations for rentals can be made as well.

Greene County Parks and Trails said that it will be ready for children return for summer camp some time in July.