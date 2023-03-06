DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Do you recognize this car? Greene County park authorities are asking the community for information after a local park was damaged over the weekend.

According to a post by Greene County Parks and Trails, authorities are looking for information after an incident of Criminal Damaging at Hobson Freedom Park in Fairborn. Greene County Parks and Trails said the driver of the vehicle pictured below is wanted for questioning concerning the incident.

(Greene County Parks and Trails)

Anyone with information should email darrell.hannah@greenecountyohio.gov or call (937)562-6440.