DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a juvenile who ran away from her home in Greene County.

Carisma Painter (Greene County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 12-year-old Carisma Painter went missing from the Hollingsworth Road area in Greene County. Authorities say she was last seen in the Jamestown, Ohio, area and may be in the company of a person named Cameron Lopez.

Anyone who has seen Painter, or has information concerning her whereabouts, is asked to call the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 937-376-5034