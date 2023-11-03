Video from earlier broadcast about Greene County Peace Officers

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health was awarded grant funding for the 2024 federal fiscal year on Friday, Nov. 3.

The Ohio Department of Safety’s (ODPS) Ohio Traffic Safety Office (OTSO) awarded the Greene County Safe Communities Program $46,200.

Greene County officials report seatbelt restraint usage, impaired driving and distracted driving as key areas impacting the safety of citizens in their county. The funding will be used to increase public awareness around these and other issues.

“Partnerships are critical to the success of any safety effort, and we are committed to working with local partners to continue addressing traffic safety concerns in Greene County,” said Loressa Gonyer, coordinator, Safe Communities.

