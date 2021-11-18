XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Board of Commissioners has named Chief Deputy Scott Anger as Acting Sheriff. Anger will be sworn in Thursday afternoon.

Anger was named Acting Sheriff following the death of Gene Fischer, who had been Sheriff in Greene County for 18 years. Fischer suffered a medical emergency while attending a Buckeye State Sheriff Association (B.S.S.A.) Sheriff’s Convention in Sandusky, Ohio. Fischer was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Greene County officials spoke Wednesday about the loss of Fischer where Anger said, Anger said, “Our Sheriff was a great person. He was loved by his employees and the public.” Anger continued, “Right now what we’re really concentrating on is celebrating his life and his legacy.”

