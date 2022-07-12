XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene County’s COVID-19 transmission rate has moved from medium to high for the week of July 1 through July 7.

Greene County Public Health (GCPH) has seen their case numbers going up steadily since June. Health officials said people letting their guards down and summer gatherings may be adding to the increase.

“We’re seeing things continue to get a little better, and it’s disheartening and it’s frustrating and it’s sad that people are still getting sick,” GCPH Public Information Officer Laurie Fox said.

During the first week of June, Greene County recorded 233 COVID-19 cases. Now, from July 1 through the 7, the county’s reporting 386 cases.

Fox said now that the county’s considered high risk for transmission by the CDC, there’s recommendations for residents to follow.

“Make sure you’re still doing your hand-washing,” Fox said. “That’s still really, really important. Be consistent with that. You know, warm water, 20 to 30 seconds. Get tested. If you have symptoms, stay home if you’re sick.”

Fox also recommends people get vaccinated or finish their vaccination series.

“If you only got one dose, go get your second dose,” Fox said. “If you’ve gotten both doses, it’s time to get your booster. If you have children, get them vaccinated as well.

The CDC recommends people in high transmission areas wear masks in indoor public places.

“If you’re heading to any kind of an indoor gathering, you know, we encourage you, especially right now with this being a high level of transmission county,” Fox said. “At a high level, you should really be masking up if you’re going to a gathering that’s indoors.”

As cases rise in the Miami Valley, some residents are rethinking what they’re doing.

“It’s scary, you know,” Dayton resident Tebbin Alford said. “So we have to get back on it. We have to wear the mask or the vaccines or whatever. We just got to be mindful in particular and be safe.”

Fox said any activities that can be done outdoors this summer are always better.

Miamisburg resident Emmanuel Gonzalez said he and his friends aren’t changing their mind about their outdoor hiking trip this week.

“I’m not I’m not particularly too concerned about it,” Gonzalez said. “I mean, we’re still going that we’re going to Hocking Hills, actually with a group of friends. If it does get bad, I mean, we’d probably reconsider in the future.”

Fox said spikes like we’re seeing now are part of living with COVID-19, so people need to take whatever steps they can to mitigate its effects.

“We want to see this go away just as much as anybody else. But we have to we have to stay vigilant,” Fox said.

Greene County Public Health holds a vaccine clinic every Friday, walk-ins are accepted.