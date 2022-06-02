XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — A Greene County mom is on a mission to make sure what happened to her son doesn’t happen to anyone else.

In conjunction with the Association of People Against Lethal Drugs (APALD), Christina Daley is holding a rally, just several months after her son died.

“Blake was a good kid,” said Daley. “He came from a very good family. He was surrounded by love.”

But it was one mistake that ended 21-year-old Blake Amburgey’s life.

Daley said in his early teens, he suffered from depression and anxiety and began to self-medicate, using marijuana and later, alcohol.

“We went to counseling. We tried all sorts of things. He really struggled. He got into some trouble,” Daley said.

Blake was able to get back on track, graduating from Beavercreek High School.

“After he graduated high school, he was living on his own, had a great job, and he was doing very well,” said Daley.

After turning 21, Blake reverted to some of his previous vices, but it wasn’t marijuana or alcohol that killed him. It was something he never used before.

On October 3, 2021, Daley got a call that no parent ever wants.

“It was the coroner’s office,” Daley said. “He said I’m sorry to tell you, but (Blake’s) been found deceased in a building in West Dayton, we believe of an apparent drug overdose.”

Daley said Blake died from overdosing on cocaine laced with fentanyl. She said he had double the lethal amount of fentanyl in his system.

“A lot of times it’s just one pill,” said Daley.

Months later, she’s still dealing with the pain of losing her son. Daley is hoping the rally will help prevent others from making the same mistake her son did.

“It’s so dangerous now to even try anything. A mistake could be the last one you make,” said Daley. “I want people to come, feel comfortable bringing their kids, just a friendly environment. Come talk to me, share my story, share my son’s story.”

She’s hoping for 50 to 100 people to help raise awareness and honor other lives lost.

“If I can reach one person, any work I put into it would be 100 percent worth reaching one person, saving one single life,” said Daley.

The rally will be held Friday, June 3 at the Greene County Courthouse from 4 to 7 p.m.

Greene County Public Health, Thrive Peer Support, Her Story Inc., FOA, Help Me Grow, Center Outreach And Wellness Center, and Brightview will all be part of the rally.

They will be on hand distributing informational pamphlets and helping raise awareness.