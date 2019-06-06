Greene County man sentenced in 'case of terror'

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) - A Greene County man was sentenced for what prosecutors are calling a 'case of terror.'

According to 2 NEWS partners at the Xenia Daily Gazette, 24-year-old Dustin Cochran will spend 36 years in prison for kidnapping, assault, and other charges.

Cochran was convicted for attacking a victim in front of two small children for four days inside a Fairborn home in 2018.

The victim later fled and contacted police.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.