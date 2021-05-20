Greene County man convicted in Dec. 2020 shooting

A Greene County jury Tuesday found James Dwyer guilty of multiple felony charges, including Attempted Murder, related to a shooting at the Fairborn Apartments on December 17, 2020. (Photo: Greene County Jail)

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A Greene County man has been convicted in the December shooting of a Fairborn man.

A Greene County jury Tuesday found James Dwyer guilty of multiple felony charges, including Attempted Murder, related to a shooting at the Fairborn Apartments on December 17, 2020.

Fairborn police officers were called to the shooting and discovered one male victim who had been shot in the leg. According to testimony, James Dwyer and the victim got into a fight at the apartment of a mutual acquaintance. Once the fight had concluded, Dwyer left and returned with a gun.

Dwyer held the gun to the victim’s head and pulled the trigger, but the weapon did not fire. Dwyer then shot the victim in the leg and stole some of his clothing.

“The Fairborn Police Department, and specifically Det. Shaun Pettit, deserve the lion’s share of the credit for this guilty verdict”, said Greene County Prosecuting Attorney David D. Hayes. “Assistant Prosecutor Bill Morrison did an excellent job preparing and trying this case and Victim Advocate Amanda Opicka was instrumental in securing this verdict. Keeping violent criminals off the street remains the number one priority of this office”, Hayes added.

Dwyer was convicted on one count of Attempted Murder with a firearm specification, one count of Aggravated Robbery with a firearm specification, and one count of Felonious Assault with a firearm specification.

Dwyer is scheduled for sentencing on May 26, 2021 and is facing a maximum sentence of 39 years in prison.