Greene County lawmakers meet with local business owners to discuss easing COVID restrictions

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – A crowd gathered at Wings Sports Bar and Grille in Beavercreek to call on lawmakers to ease restrictions for restaurants.

About two dozen people showed up to the rally to support their locally owned businesses as they met with Ohio state representative Rick Perales and Ohio state senator Bob Hackett.

Doug Finkle, owner of Julia’s Nite Club in Dayton and event organizer says the guidelines in place to curb the spread of coronavirus are taking a toll on his business. The nightclub only opens on weekends and most of the business is during the late night hour. This means that the 10 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales has cost his club a lot of business, which impacts employees.

“I have employees here that are not working right now. I have other employees that are working less hours. They rely on this income to support their families, put a roof over their heads and they don’t have much money coming in,” said Finkle.

Finkle is hoping to make a statement with the rally and the meeting with the lawmakers about their concerns.

“I hope the group that we put together today and the amount of people that show up outside gives a message to the governor that there are a lot of people hurt by this and are being negatively affected. I know a lot of people who are going out of business and have gone out of business,” he said. “We’re doing our best to abide by the rules that are set forth but not being allowed to serve people past 10 o’ clock is really killer for us.

The event was also organized in part by Ohio Barhop, founded by Aaron Crater. Crater’s mission is to advocate for service industry professionals. He organizes similar events across the state. To contact Crater, email ohiobarhop@gmail.com or call 618-290-7375.