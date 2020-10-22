Greene County law enforcement to be on hand for Drug Take Back Day

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday October 24, 2020 is the DEA, National Drug Take Back Day and several Greene County law enforcement agencies are supporting the initiative.

Greene County Sheriff Gene Fischer said in a release agencies will be available Saturday, October 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. to receive unwanted and unneeded prescription drugs or over the counter drugs. The agencies include:

Fairborn Police Department

Beavercreek Police Department

Sugarcreek Police Department

Cedarville Police Department

Greene County Sheriff’s Office

Fischer said there will be officers and/or deputies at each location and they will be assisted by students at the Greene County Career Center’s Criminal Justice Academy.

Fischer said, “The importance of getting these drugs out of peoples’ homes and properly disposed of is imperative. Prescription drugs sitting around homes can and often do get into the wrong hands and lead to overdose issues.”

Fischer also explained another problem is when the drugs are disposed of by either sending them to the local landfill or just flushing them down the toilet. Landfill dumping will eventually allow the medications to seep into our water supply which creates potential hazards. Flushing drugs into the wastewater recovery system sends the medication into a system that uses enzymes and these medications kill the enzymes which creates higher costs for the sanitary engineering.

Fischer said the effort typically happens twice a year but the earlier event was canceled due to the pandemic.