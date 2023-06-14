DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The annual Gene Fischer Flag Day ceremony took place Wednesday at the Greene County Fairgrounds to honor our nation’s flag and the late sheriff.

Fischer passed away unexpectedly in Nov. 2021 but left a lasting impact on many during his 18 years as sheriff.

Flag Day is an opportunity to properly and respectfully retire old and worn flags that can no longer be used.

However, in Greene County, Flag Day has a double meaning. It’s a chance to remember a man who poured everything he had into serving his community.

Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger said Fischer “loved God, love this country and loved his family and loved everybody that he worked with and the community”.

Out of the love for those things, late Sheriff Fischer helped create the flag day ceremony in Greene County. The goal of the event is to educate the public on how to properly display and dispose of the flag.

“Sheriff Fisher realized that, you know, we needed to do some things about flag etiquette and to educate people and give people a chance to go out and celebrate the freedom and the flag and everything that it represents,” Sheriff Anger said.

Those who knew Sheriff Fischer say bringing the community together was why he created this flag day tradition.

This year, there were 32 hundred flags collected at the event.

A section of U.S. 35 between U.S. 68 and 42 will be named after Sheriff Fischer on June 30.