GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health is offering the Moderna vaccine to children who are six months old and older beginning on Friday, June 24.

FDA advisors recommended the agency grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for children as young as six months old on June 14 and 15. The CDC approved this authorization over the weekend.

The authorization adds young children aged six months through four years old to those already eligible to get a Pfizer vaccine, and children and adolescents aged six months through 17 years old to get a Moderna vaccine.

Greene County Public Health’s Friday clinics are held from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Walk-ins are welcome or an appointment can be made at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.