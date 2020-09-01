Greene County gets involved for Protect Your Groundwater Day

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health, along with the National Ground Water Association (NGWA), are encouraging residents to protect their health and the environment by protecting groundwater.

Tuesday, Sept. 1, is Protect Your Groundwater Day — a day meant to highlight the responsible development, management and use of groundwater in your community. It is also a platform to encourage yearly water well testing and well maintenance.

In Ohio, almost 2 million residents rely on individual water wells while 2.8 million rely on public water supplies, which use groundwater partially or completely.

Public Health has curated a list of recommendations. To read more about keep your groundwater clean and safe, click here.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS