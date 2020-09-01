Greene County gets involved for Protect Your Groundwater Day

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Greene County Public Health, along with the National Ground Water Association (NGWA), are encouraging residents to protect their health and the environment by protecting groundwater.

Tuesday, Sept. 1, is Protect Your Groundwater Day — a day meant to highlight the responsible development, management and use of groundwater in your community. It is also a platform to encourage yearly water well testing and well maintenance.

In Ohio, almost 2 million residents rely on individual water wells while 2.8 million rely on public water supplies, which use groundwater partially or completely.

Public Health has curated a list of recommendations. To read more about keep your groundwater clean and safe, click here.