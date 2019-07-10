Greene County father found guilty of baby’s murder

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A father was found guilty in Greene County Common Pleas Court Wednesday for the death of his infant son.

Our partners at the Xenia Daily Gazette report that Kali Christon was found guilty of murder and felonious assault after his two-month-old baby died more than a year ago at a home in Fairborn.

Christon tried to plea not guilty by reason of insanity, but a psychiatric evaluation concluded that he was fit to stand trial.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

