XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Fair will be held as scheduled after Governor Mike DeWine rescinded orders.

Fair officials told our news partners, the Fairborn Daily Herald, the fair will be closer to normal this year. “Due to the governor rescinding all orders, the Greene County Fair will be a full-go,” Greene County Fair Board President Dan Bullen said Monday. “However, mask-wearing, social distancing, and sanitation stations all will be in place.”

The Greene County Fair is scheduled for Aug. 2 through Aug. 7 and will have rides, games and other grandstand events.

Darke County Fair officials announced in March that county’s fair also plans to reopen as usual this summer.

Darke County Fair Officials say their opening day is scheduled for August 20th, almost two months after DeWine says fairs can reopen starting in June. They’re hoping the extra time will help determine exactly what the guidelines will be.

The 2021 Ohio State Fair will be closed to the public this summer over continued pandemic concerns.

The Ohio Expositions Commission said the 2021 Ohio State Fair will not be open to the public and will instead focus on agricultural and educational competitions for exhibitors, their families, and guests.