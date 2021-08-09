Greene County Fair sees 19% increase in attendance since last full fair in 2019

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The 182nd Greene County Fair saw nearly 72,500 people during its 2021 run, an increase of almost 19 percent since the last full fair in 2019.

“We believe folks wanted to get out of the house, have a good time with family and friends, plus we had wonderful weather the entire week,” said Dan Bullen. treasurer of the Greene County Fair.

After kicking things off on August 1, events continued with increased COVID protection measures put in place to help curb rising cases of the Delta variant seen throughout the state.

“As many people know the delta variant is rising in the community, that’s what we’ve been told,” said Kala Benton, director of the Senior Fair Board. “There’s a lot of hand sanitizer stations and we have moved exhibits outdoors too. We do not expect any changes this week to what the state or governor already has in place.”

The Greene County Fair is the oldest fair west of the Alleghenies. A nice mix of rides, games, food & entertainment await fairgoers every year.