Greene County Fair scaling back due to COVID-19 concerns

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greene County Fair, at the recommendation of The Greene County Combined Health District (GCCHD), will be scaling back its festivities to make a safer environment for attendees.

The fair will be from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

Organizers said that fairgoers will be required to wear a mask, socially distance and will have limited access to buildings. Children under 10 will not need a mask.

Once GCCHD recommended scaling back even further, organizers decided to livestream the junior fair. More details about the junior fair will be available soon.

There will be other changes as well, including: