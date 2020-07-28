XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greene County Fair, at the recommendation of The Greene County Combined Health District (GCCHD), will be scaling back its festivities to make a safer environment for attendees.
The fair will be from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8 at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
Organizers said that fairgoers will be required to wear a mask, socially distance and will have limited access to buildings. Children under 10 will not need a mask.
Once GCCHD recommended scaling back even further, organizers decided to livestream the junior fair. More details about the junior fair will be available soon.
There will be other changes as well, including:
- No rides or games
- Minimal food vendors
- No ground acts or grandstand events
- Only family and friends, limited to 10 per exhibitor
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
LATEST STORIES ON CORONAVIRUS
- Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday: Gov. DeWine to give 2 p.m. update
- Ohio Stadium capacity could be reduced 80% for upcoming season
- In reversal, CES gadget show won’t be in-person after all
- Columbus City Schools to open school year completely virtual
- Greene County Fair scaling back due to COVID-19 concerns