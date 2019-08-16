Greene County Fair raised $4,000 for tornado relief

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Fair raised $4,000 towards the recovery effort following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak, fair officials said Friday.

The #GreeneStrong campaign on the final day of the fair saw a dollar from each admission and a dollar from every ride wrist band go towards the effort. The fair partnered with ‘Green Giving’ and the Greene County Community Fund to put on the campaign.

A check presentation to the Greene County Community Fund will occur on Monday at the Greene County Fairgrounds.

“With those still impacted by the tornadoes and no longer front-page news, we sometimes forget there are still people struggling to recover and get back to some normalcy.” Dan Bullen, one of the directos of the Greene County Agricultural Society, said.

The fair saw approximately 60,300 total fairgoers over the seven-day event.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the turnout.” Bullen added. “It goes to show that our fair, and more importantly agriculture, is alive and well in Greene County.”

In addition to the #GreeneStrong campaign, a Family Day occurred, which offered discounted admission for a non-perishable food item. Area food banks will be the recipients of nearly 2.5 tons of food collected through the Family Day.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.