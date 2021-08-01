Greene County Fair kicks off: officials address COVID-19 concerns

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN)– Greene County Fair officials say they wanted this year’s fair to look identical to the 2019 fair to feel as close to normal for people. With some restrictions still in place, hundreds of people came out to help kick off Fair Week.”

Fans packed the stands to see kids take on the challenge of their lifetime and this year’s first place winner Daniel Barron broke the fair’s record. Barron was able to catch the cow and wrestle it to the middle of the arena in 2 minutes and 30 seconds, 10 seconds faster than the previous record.

“Last year it was really bummed out and we were really looking forward to it,” said Barron. “I was really nervous but looking forward to it now.”

With cases on the rise, officials say they have made changes to be able to host the fair safely.

“As many people know the delta variant is rising in the community, that’s what we’ve been told,” said Senior Fair Board Director Kala Benton. “There’s a lot of hand sanitizer stations and we have moved exhibits outdoors too. We do not expect any changes this week to what the state or governor already has in place.”

Fairgoers said they came out to the fair to support small businesses and 4H financially.

“My family and I have taken our own precautions and we feel really safe,” said Emily Everett. “The Greene County Fair has done an awesome job of keeping things safe and clean. With the fair being cancelled last year, it’s just really important to come out and support your local 4H kids, they put a lot of work into this so it’s awesome to support the kids.”

Keep in mind, Sunday was only the Opening Day. On Monday, full rides and more vendors will fill the fairgrounds and will be open for the rest of the week. For more information on the Greene County Fair, click here.