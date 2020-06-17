Greene County Fair dates released

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Fair Board voted this week in favor of a full, modified fair.

This year’s event will take place August 4 through August 8. There will also be Junior Fair events, limited grandstand events, rides, games, food, and camping.

The Board says committees are still working on the schedule, which will be posted on the fairground’s Facebook page once it is finalized.

