Greene County doubles funding for small businesses CARES Act program

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Greene county is doubling its money for small businesses through the CARES Act assistance program. Now, an additional $500,000 is available to businesses who need help during the pandemic.

This funding is available to any business in Greene County that has 50 or fewer employees. The county’s Director of Development, Eric Henry, said they have removed some restrictions which opened up the eligibility, but he encourages businesses to quickly apply because he says the demand is still high.

Henry said bout 100 Greene County companies have already received financial help from the CARES Act program. He said theoretically, they can help about 100 more as they’ve added another $500,000 to the pot.

“We’re going right into the holiday season so I’m sure it’s less stress for business owners and I’m really glad we can do something to help,” said Henry.

Businesses that make less than $5 million in gross annual revenue are able to apply for up to $10,000. He said the Greene County Commission approved the second round of $500,000 Thursday night, along with some changes, after making sure the businesses who really needed assistance had first dibs.

“At the time, we wanted to help the really small business that maybe hadn’t received assistance from anyone else,” said Henry. “Over the weeks and months, we’ve gradually opened it up. This week we’re opening it up to businesses who have received Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and Small Business Administration (SBA) loans.”

Business owners have until Oct. 30 or until the funds run out to apply.

“I can’t guarantee that any more money is going to come into this program so if they need assistance, they need to apply before the money is depleted, and I don’t know if it will be around at the end of the month at our current rate,” said Henry.

For more information or to apply for the Greene County CARES Act funding, click here.