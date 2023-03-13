DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — After nearly 20 years, the Greene County Democratic Party (GDCP) is moving its headquarters.

Their new location will be on Main Street in Fairborn near The Neighborhood Nest and The African Utopia Boutique.

GDCP Chair Kim McCarthy said they wanted to be in a community that is progressive, vibrant and amongst working-class people who support their values.

“When our landlord advised we needed to move out in order to make way for renovations, there were initial feelings of disappointment at losing our prime location,” McCarthy said. “But we decided to see this as an opportunity to look at our options and to seek out the best location for our party in 2023.”

The public is invited to attend a housewarming and member mingle event at their new location at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 14.