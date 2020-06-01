Live Now
Greene County Democratic Party Headquarters shot at overnight

This image was provided by the GCDP Facebook page.

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Democratic Party (GCDP) has reported that bullets were fired into its headquarters overnight sometime on May 29 or May 30. 

According to a press release five bullet holes were discovered on the premises, the shots were fired through windows into the building. The incident has been reported to the Xenia Police Department and the FBI. 

GCDP said that this event was preceded by another when its window was shattered by an object on April 11.

 Investigation into the matter has been started and 2 NEWS will provide updates when available.

