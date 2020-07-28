Greene County Coroner to release Cheryl Coker’s complete autopsy

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greene County Coroner’s Office has received the complete autopsy for Cheryl Coker but have opted not to release the results until after the family has been notified.

Coker’s remains were found in April by mushroom hunter on Waynesville Jamestown Road in Caesercreek Township. She was last seen in October of 2018 and her disappearance has since been deemed a homicide.

Riverside Police has since passed the lead investigating agency role to Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification (BCI). Riverside is still involved with day to day investigations though.

Authorities say there is no evidence yet to pinpoint why or how Coker ended up in the wooded area of Greene County.